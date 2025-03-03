Cong govt made Karnataka Governor deliver speech filled with lies: BJP

Bengaluru, March 3 (IANS) Criticizing Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s address to the joint session of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, the state BJP accused the Congress-led government of making him deliver a speech filled with blatant lies.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru after the Governor’s address, BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra said on Monday, “Anyone who heard Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s speech will realize that this government has wasted his time. The Congress-led government has made the Governor falsely claim that it has succeeded in accelerating the state’s development and strengthening the financial system.”

He further alleged that the speech made no mention of actual development. “Throughout the address, every statement ended with phrases like ‘orders are being issued,’ ‘action will be taken,’ ‘will be established,’ and ‘the government intends to'. Nowhere did the government claim that action has been taken or that development has been ensured,” Vijayendra criticized.

He also pointed out the lack of statistics in the speech. “Over the last two years, since the Congress government took over, how can it claim to have accelerated growth? The Chief Minister must answer this in the coming days,” he said.

Summing up his remarks, Vijayendra asserted that the Congress government has failed to bring development to the state, as reflected in the Governor’s speech. “The speech mentions subsidies for dairy farming, yet the government has not cleared pending subsidies worth thousands of crores,” he added.

The speech also talks about regional balance and claims that Rs 90,000 crore has been spent. “How much have they actually allocated for this purpose? What is the actual expenditure incurred in the last two years? They need to provide answers,” he said.

He further stated that the poor are struggling, and the government’s handling of the drought situation remains to be seen.

Reacting to the Governor’s speech, BJP MLC C.T. Ravi alleged that the Congress government is spreading lies through the Governor. “Since coming to power, the Congress has increased the prices of 17 essential items, including milk, metro ticket fares, and electricity,” he said.

“A farmer has to pay Rs 3 lakh just to transfer any documents. What does that say about the law and order situation in the state? Everyone knows what’s happening -- murders, ATM lootings, gang-rapes are occurring daily. Did the Governor mention any of this?” Ravi questioned.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Monday said no serious law and order problems have arisen in the state in the last 19 months.

He said this while addressing the joint session of the Assembly on the first day of the budget session.

The Governor further stated, “I would like to proudly state that my government has succeeded in accelerating the pace of development of the state and further strengthening the financial system of the government. As Mahatma Gandhi said, my government is committed to use governance as an opportunity to wipe the tears of the last person.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.