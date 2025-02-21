Ruled Delhi for years, riddled with graft: CM Gupta slams Oppn; promises 100 pc development

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) Delhi's newly sworn-in Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, has hit back at the Opposition over questions on women's security and governance. She accused previous administrations of neglecting Delhi’s development and engaging in corruption.

Responding to the Opposition's queries on when security measures for women would be implemented, CM Gupta said, "These are the same people who ruled Delhi for years, riddled with corruption cases. Now they fear that when the first CAG report is presented in the Assembly, many hidden details will be exposed."

She criticised the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for their long tenures in power, saying, "Congress ruled for 15 years, AAP for 13 years, yet they pushed Delhi backwards. Now they question us within just one day of taking office. It was our government that held a Cabinet meeting on the very first day, and we implemented the Ayushman Bharat scheme, which was stopped by Kejriwal. Under the leadership of PM Modi, we will give the people of Delhi what they truly deserve."

"Our agenda is clear, we will work under the leadership of PM Modi and fulfil every promise made to the people of Delhi with 100 per cent commitment," she added.

Regarding Delhi’s infrastructure, CM Gupta emphasised her government's commitment to improving road conditions and essential services.

"In the coming days, we will hold meetings with PWD and Jal Board officials to address road construction and repair potholes that Delhi's citizens have long suffered from," she said.

Taking another swipe at the Opposition, she added, "The Opposition's job is to raise questions, but what did they do when they were in power? They should focus on their own party, as many of their leaders are on the verge of switching sides."

CM Gupta’s administration is set to implement key reforms in the national Capital.

