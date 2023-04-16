RSS holds rally in TN's 45 locations, Union Minister Murugan participates in Chennai

Chennai, April 16 (IANS) After a prolonged legal battle against the DMK government, the RSS on Sunday held route marches across 45 locations in Tamil Nadu.

Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Information and Broadcasting, L. Murugan participated in the march in Korattur here.

The RSS leadership had fought a legal battle after the DMK government had banned the regular annual route march which was to be held on October 2, 2022. The Police Department informed the RSS that the march could not be allowed as after the ban on Islamist organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) by the Central government, there could be attacks on the route march of the RSS.

The RSS moved the Madras High Court and a single judge bench allowed the march to be conducted in three places which the organisation abided and held on November 6. However, the RSS approached the division bench which allowed the route march to be held in all parts of the state.

The Tamil Nadu government appealed against the verdict in the Supreme Court but the apex court upheld the decision of the division bench and allowed the route march to be conducted across the state.

The Tamil Nadu Police had to allow the route march and the march was conducted in 45 places on Sunday.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.