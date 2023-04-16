RDX used in Pulwama sent from Nagpur, why no probe done yet, asks Congress

Nagpur, April 16 (IANS) Making a sensational allegation, Congress' Maharashtra President Nana Patole on Sunday said that the RDX used in the 2019 Pulwama terror strike was sent from Nagpur.

"I want to inform you all... The 300 kgs used in that terror strike was despatched from Nagpur. Who sent it, from where was it sent?" he asked.

Addressing a massive rally of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), Patole said that even a CBI inquiry was also ordered into the matter, but almost four years later, there has been no outcome of its investigations.

Patole's statement came with reference to the recent revelations made by former Governor of Jammu & Kashmir Satya Pal Malik that has created a huge political row.

At the rally, Shiv Sena-UBT President and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray slammed the government of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis for duping the people of the state and diverting attention from the real issues confronting the masses.

"They are accusing me of discarding Hindutva... What is their brand of Hindutva, assaulting a woman and then threatening her with arrest, not lodging her police complaint," said Thackeray.

He was recalling the attack on party activist Sonali Pawar-Shinde in Thane on April 3, followed by a huge protest march taken out by the MVA to the city Police Commissionerate the next day.

Attacking Bharatiya Janata Party Minister Chandrakant Patil for his remarks that "no Shiv Sainiks were present during the demolition of the Babri Mosque", Thackeray hit back: "If there were no Shiv Sainiks, then was it your uncle (there)?"

Several AMVA top leaders like NCP state President Jayant Patil, senior leader Anil Deshmukh and others also gave fiery speeches at the second 'Vajramooth Rally' in the series of public meetings planned over the next couple of months.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.