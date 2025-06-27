RSS call to review 'Socialist' and 'Secular' in Constitution's Preamble sparks political uproar

New Delhi, June 27 (IANS) A fresh controversy erupted on Friday after Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale called for a review of the words "socialist" and "secular" in the Preamble of the Indian Constitution.

The remarks, made at an event in Delhi, drew sharp criticism from the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), while Shiv Sena came out in support of the suggestion.

Hosabale, speaking at the Ambedkar International Centre, said: "The words ‘socialist’ and ‘secular’ were added to the Preamble during the Emergency. No attempt was made to remove them later. There should be a discussion on whether they should remain. I say this in a building named after Babasaheb Ambedkar, whose original Constitution did not include these terms in the Preamble."

Speaking to IANS, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC backed the RSS leader's remarks, stating: "He is absolutely right. The words ‘socialist’ and ‘secular’ were not part of the original Preamble of the Constitution drafted by BR Ambedkar. These were added during the Emergency in 1975, when then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi introduced the 42nd Constitutional Amendment. This raises a question—why highlight only these two terms when India is already a sovereign, democratic republic?"

She added that the Congress should apologise for the Emergency era amendments, saying: "Shiv Sena demands that the Congress party apologise publicly for the Emergency. These terms were not in the original draft, and they should be removed."

On the other hand, Congress leader Tariq Anwar condemned Hosabale’s remarks, saying: "There’s a clear scent of communalism in his statement. India is secular by nature and by history. The Constitution guarantees the right to equality, the right to vote, and the right to practice one’s religion. As for socialism, it aims to reduce inequality. We are striving to create a just society, and the term ‘socialism’ symbolises that effort."

RJD leader Shakti Singh Yadav also slammed the RSS, accusing it of repeatedly attempting to undermine the Constitution’s foundational principles.

"The RSS has always wanted to change the Constitution. The BJP is merely the political face of the RSS, and after coming to power, they are trying to implement the RSS’s ideology. Narendra Modi is not just the Prime Minister of India; he represents the RSS's mission. Their agenda to remove socialism and secularism will not be accepted by the people."

Yadav added that socialist forces in India would resist any such move.

"Even if a drop of blood remains in our bodies, no one will dare to erase socialism and secularism from the Constitution. These people are the same ones who once opposed the Constitution, and now they roam around holding its copy. They should first apologise for the past. This is a direct assault on the spirit of the Constitution."

"The RSS and BJP talk of changing the Constitution, but they should remember—socialists will not remain silent. Our leader, Lalu Prasad Yadav, remains the national President of RJD. Don’t make the mistake of underestimating us," he warned.

