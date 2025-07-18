Rs 7,200 crore-worth projects launched: Leaders hail PM Modi’s gifts to Bihar

Patna, July 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi just launched four new Amrit Bharat trains in Motihari and also addressed a large public gathering where outlined BJP-JD(U) government priorities and focus for building a ‘New Bihar’.

The newly launched trains will make travel between Bihar and the national capital faster and easier. The initiative was part of Rs 7,200 crore infrastructural push to Bihar, announced by PM Modi at Motihari rally on Friday.

Many Union Ministers and state leaders, who were part of the programme in Motihari supported PM Modi’s vision for New Bihar and reiterated that the state which was ‘left in shambles’ by previous governments will continue to rise and shine under the NDA government.

Union Minister Chirag Paswan echoed PM Modi’s sentiments and said that with Prime Minister calling backward community a priority, it clearly shows that everyone will be taken along.

He also took potshots at Lalu Yadav’s comments and said that had he paid attention to Bihar during his tenure, the state would not have been so backward.

Senior leader Renu Devi said, "I thank PM Modi. Whenever he comes, he brings gifts for Bihar. He never comes empty-handed.

Union Minister Ram Nath Thakur said, "PM Modi has given a lot to Bihar today. We all thank him wholeheartedly. The people of Bihar want to express their gratitude to him.

Bihar unit BJP president Dilip Jaiswal said: "PM Modi has announced projects worth more than Rs 7,000 crore today, and the whole of Bihar is happy. PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar are continuously working for the progress of Bihar."

“This gift of crores of rupees from PM Modi will prove to be a milestone in the development of Bihar,” he added.

Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh said, "This is a government that believes in work and not one that follows the culture of RJD. He said that today people can go from Patna to Motihari in two and a half hours. The people of Bihar feel that they are getting this facility because of Nitish Kumar and PM Narendra Modi.”

Union Minister of State Satish Chandra Dubey said, "Even today he has given a lot to Bihar. Today's program was very successful, in which many big gifts were announced for the state."

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan Singh) said, "PM Modi is visiting Bihar every month and giving projects worth thousands of crores of rupees to the state.”

“Lalu Prasad Yadav does not need to comment. He should tell what work he did. When he was a minister in the central government, what work did he do for the railways?” he asked.

Upendra Kushwaha said, "Whenever PM Modi comes, he brings gifts for Bihar. This time also, he has given a lot."

