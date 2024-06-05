Rs 3.99 crore seizure case: Senior TN BJP leader appears before CB-CID

Chennai, June 5 (IANS) Senior BJP leader Kesava Vinayagam on Wednesday appeared before the state CB-CID officers in connection with the seizure of Rs 3.99 crore from three persons aboard Nellai Express ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

There were allegations that the seized money was meant for distribution among the electorate to influence them to vote for a BJP leader.

When officials summoned Kesava Vinayagam, he informed the police that he would appear before the investigating agency after the election results were announced.

The CB-CID team investigating the case is now questioning the senior BJP leader.

So far, the investigating team has questioned 15 people in connection with the case

Kesava Vinayagam had earlier moved the Madras High Court seeking quashing of the FIR registered in the case.

Justice Saravanan of the Madras High Court refused to grant him interim relief stating that he was a high-profile politician and that the court could not grant him relief.

