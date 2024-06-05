Utkarsha Naik's impromptu act adds humour to 'Vanshaj' shoot

Mumbai, June 5 (IANS) Actress Utkarsha Naik, who plays a corrupt politician in the show 'Vanshaj', has shared a funny anecdote from the shoot of a wedding sequence, in which she improvised the scene of rice tossing, adding a funny twist by picking up the grains scattered on the floor.

The drama has taken a lighter turn as Utkarsha, portraying Srishti Verma on screen, injects humour into her role, creating a fun atmosphere offscreen.

In one scene, as part of DJ's plan, his mother Gargi (Parinitha Seth) pretends to support the marriage of her daughter Miraya (Gitanjali Mangal) to security guard Nikhil (Aryan Arora).

During the wedding sequence, Miraya tosses a few grains of rice, and Srishti, being her mother, is supposed to collect them in her 'pallu' as per rituals. However, Utkarsha picked up the grains scattered on the floor, causing everyone on the set to burst into laughter.

Utkarsha said: "I love improvising the role of Srishti Verma because it’s not just a negative character, it also has many entertaining moments. This often happens when I’m performing as Srishti, as I frequently improvise scenes on the spot."

"The cast and crew enjoy the humour and unpredictability of the character. It’s truly amazing to bring Srishti Verma to life and share these enjoyable moments with everyone on the set," she added.

'Vanshaj' airs from Monday to Saturday at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Sony SAB.

