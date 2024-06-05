Bengali diva Debchandrima opens up on learning Hindi for 'Suhagan Chudail'

Mumbai, June 5 (IANS) Bengali actress Debchandrima Singha Roy, who is part of the television show 'Suhagan Chudail', has opened up on her Hindi learning experience, revealing how her co-stars Nia Sharma and Zayn Ibad Khan were absolute 'rockstars' in the process.

Debchandrima, who plays Deeya in the fantasy thriller, said: "As a Bengali actor, I dealt with the challenge of not just embodying Deeya, but mastering an entirely new language - Hindi.

"From the moment I got this opportunity, I have been trying my best to master speaking in Hindi. I read books, watched videos, rehearsed my dialogues tirelessly, and leaned heavily on the guidance of my talented co-stars."

"Nia and Zayn were absolute rockstars in this process. Even now, I make it a point to read and re-read my lines until the words flow as naturally as if Hindi was my mother tongue. It feels wonderful to have the Hindi audience commend my fluency in the language," she said.

Debchandrima is also hopeful that the audience will give her as much love as her Bengali fans have done over the years.

"At the end of the day, this whole language learning experience just proves that when you're passionate about something, you can make the impossible happen," she said.

In the show, Deeya is determined to rescue her love Moksh (Zayn) from the clutches of 'chudail' Nishigandha (Nia).

'Suhagan Chudail' airs from Monday to Friday at 10:30 p.m. on Colors.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.