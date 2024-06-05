RJD leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui asks Nitish Kumar to join INDIA bloc

Patna, June 5 (IANS) With the results of the Lok Sabha election declared, the politics of offers has intensified in Bihar. Rashtriya Janata Dal senior leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui has made an open offer to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

“Nitish Kumar should take a strong decision and come together to stop the BJP,” Siddiqui said.

RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha took a dig at the poor performance of the BJP in the Lok Sabha poll.

“The voters did not let the BJP reach 272 seats. Even after Modi's guarantee, buffalo, Mangalsutra and mujra, they could win only 240 seats,” Jha said.

He also commented on CM Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu.

“I am aware of Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu’s politics. Naidu will either correct the person-centric discussion or he will not be comfortable with it,” Jha said.

When the RJD asked Nitish Kumar to change sides, BJP MP from Begusarai Giriraj Singh said: “400 Paar was our slogan and Tukde-Tukde gang achieved only 234 seats. BJP alone has got 240 seats. In such a situation, they are inviting Nitish Kumar for Tejashwi Yadav.”

Giriraj Singh said Tejashwi Yadav wants to become the CM of Bihar and that is why this offer is being given.

On the BJP lagging behind in Bihar, UP and West Bengal, Giriraj Singh said that it will be reviewed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has toured all over the country but the results have not come as per our expectation. It will be discussed at the party forum. Narendra Modi is going to become the PM again, he added.

In Bihar, the BJP contested 17 seats and won only 12 seats. The JD(U) contested 16 seats and won 12 while the LJPRV contested 5 seats and gave a 100% result.

