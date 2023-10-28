Rs 20 cr extortion-cum-death threat email to tycoon Mukesh Ambani

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman Mukesh Ambani has received an extortion-cum-death threat via email, officials said here on Saturday.

The email demanding Rs 20-crore threatens to shoot Ambani, 66, if he fails to cough out the amount.

A company source, while confirming the development, declined to comment saying that the police are probing the matter.

A complaint has been registered by the Gamdevi Police Station and investigations are launched into the antecedents of the email threat-given.

Earlier in the past few years, Ambani and his family have been threatened on multiple occasions and there were threats to blow up his iconic Antilla residence in south Mumbai.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.