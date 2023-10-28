Bhagyashree's Elimination In BBK10?

BBK10 Elimination: Bhagyashree is one of the most loved contestants in Bigg Boss Kannada season 10. Finally, the weekend is here. The contestants and the audience would be waiting to see Kichcha Sudeep arrive to make judgements.

The host will be giving report cards to the contestants for their performance. Some of the contestants would receive appreciation and most of them would get a strong lecture from the host.

BBK10

As far as elimination is concerned, Bhagyashree, Snehit, Prathap and Eshani have been nominated for elimination this week. According to Twitter peeps, Bhagyashree is going to be eliminated from the house.

Will Bhagaya Shree really get evicted from the show or not is yet to be seen.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Kannada 10 Third Week Voting Trends

