Aashka Goradia, hubby Brent welcome their first bundle of joy

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Former actress and entrepreneur Aashka Goradia welcomed a baby boy with her husband Brent Goble, and announced the child’s name: William Alexander.

Taking to social media, Brent shared first picture from the hospital, which shows the hands of the new parents and the child.

The geo tag location was of Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Along with the post, he wrote: “This morning at 7:45am, William Alexander came into this world and straight into our hearts. While I know my life existed before this day, I remember very little of it. For now, until my dying day, I'll be Alex's Daddy.”

“Aashka delivered him with the strength of grace of an angel. She's resting now, with our little one next to her. Our hearts have never been brighter. I've never known a love like this. Now and everyday, I'll have living proof God exists,” the post added.

The celebrities took to the comment section and showered love on the new born.

Mouni Roy said: “I can'tt evennnnnnnn… My Alexiiiii, my kot kot. Maasi can't wait to see him. All my love and blessings for my nephew.”

Jannat Zubair said: “Omg congratulations congratulations So so happy!!!! May Allah always bless you guys with the best.”

Sudha Chandran wrote: “Congratulations to both of u nd blessings to ur new born.”

Tina Datta said: “Woooowwww congratulations.” Falaq Naz said: “Mashallah congratulations to you guys the love to little one.”

Surbhi Jyoti said: “Heartiest Congratulations guys.”

Divyanka Tripathi commented: “Congratulations to you both.”

Juhi Parmar said: “Oh wow that makes my heart so happy.. congratulations to both of you and lots of love to the little angel.. May God bless him and you both with so much love on this wonderful journey.. love love love.”

On the work front, Aashka was last seen as contestant in ‘Kitchen Champion 5’.

