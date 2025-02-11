Rozlyn Khan hits back at Ankita Lokhande: ‘Woman who used death of her ex is preaching me about cheapness’

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) Actress Rozlyn Khan has hit back at Ankita Lokhande after the latter criticized her for accusing Hina Khan of using cancer for publicity.

In a sharp response, Khan took to her Instagram handle, accusing Lokhande of using the death of her ex-partner Sushant Singh for publicity. In her recent post, Rozlyn wrote, “A woman who could use the death of his ex for a big boss is preaching to me about cheapness!! Not a big surprise... aa gai sasti publicity lene!!”

Khan added, “Guys, I posted a video a few days ago mentioning how these TV actresses are using their fan pages to reshare my videos, harassing and trolling me, and @lokhandeankita has come forward publicly, assaulting my character. Hina’s cancer is cancer... my cancer just for time pass?? I was exposing one woman, and another one came in for free, but let's ignore her... simply ignore. Now, she’s going to give me lectures on cancer, when she herself needs advice to sustain her own marriage.”

Rozlyn Khan went on to add, “I have been repeatedly saying that since I asked a simple question on 15 hours of surgery and discrepancies in the treatment by Hina khan, she chooses to remain silent on this and even hospital has followed the privacy concerns of a patient but they took another route may be to hit me in the back .. there were unidentified people bullying me , multiple bots were set for bad comments on my page ..fan pages of tv actress were Sharing my videos to troll me further, so I had no option but to inform the local police station.”

“And now finally one of them @lokhandeankita officially assaulting my character rather then doing reality check ..gang of girls ..! surprisingly after all this Tamasha the so called sherni doesn’t come out clean on which surgery it was that took 15 hours and how it was possible to do scuba diving , snow sliding and all sorts of stunts and shoot just after chemotherapy and super major surgery which went upto 15 hours ?? Hina ka cancer cancer .,! mera aur Baaki 20 lac cancer patients ka cancer timepass ..!.”

Rozlyn's post comes in response to Ankita's recent remarks, where she called her allegations "cheap" and urged Hina to stay strong.

-IANS

ps/

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.