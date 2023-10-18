RJD leader projects Tejashwi as Bihar CM through a poster

Patna, Oct 18 (IANS) After JD-U leaders compared Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Mahatma Gandhi, now RJD leader Satish Kumar Chandravanshi has come up with a poster to project Tejashwi Yadav as the Chief Minister of Bihar.

Chandravanshi placed the posters at several places in Patna where it was mentioned "Tejashwi Ke Liye Tadapta Bihar ''.

Following the poster, the speculation in the political circles of Bihar has yet again started.

RJD leaders, through such posters, try to claim the post of Chief Minister for its party leader Tejashwi Yadav.

After the formation of Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar, RJD leaders always advocated that Nitish Kumar would go for the politics at the Centre while the state would be led by Tejashwi Yadav. However, Nitish Kumar and his party leaders have not given any hint for such a situation.

Nitish Kumar has said during the early stage of Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar to promote Tejashwi Yadav but he has not given any hint in the last few months.

The JD-U leaders on the other hand always projected Nitish Kumar as a prime ministerial face of opposition parties in the country for the 2024 Lok Sabha poll.

Recently, a poster appeared in Patna where Nitish Kumar was compared with Mahatma Gandhi. The JD-U leader who published the poster had written that Nitsih Kumar is a "second Gandhi" of the country as he was instrumental in uniting all opposition parties of the country to challenge the BJP.

