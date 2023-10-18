Congress veterans Kamal Nath and Digvijaya banter on stage, claim strong bonding

Bhopal, Oct 18 (IANS) Two veteran Congress leaders of Madhya Pradesh – Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh - on Tuesday made a jam-packed gathering of party workers burst into laughter as they exchanged comments in a mock-satirical tone at each other.

The occasion was to release the party’s "vachan patra" (party manifesto) at the Ravindra Bhavan and the auditorium was full with the presence of senior party leaders, workers and media persons.

After briefing about the party’s ‘vachan patra’, state Congress president Kamal Nath said: "Maine Digvijaya Singh ji ko power of attorney diya hai ki mere hisse ki gali wo khayenge. (I had given a power of attorney to Digvijaya Singh to bear all abuses on my part. And that power of attorney is valid for today also."

On his part, Digvijaya Singh, who was present in the stage along with former Union Minister Kantilal Bhuria and his Rajya Sabha colleague Vivek Tankha, replied: “Lekin ye to pata hona chahiye ki galti kiski hai. (But, it should be clear who made the mistake).

Referring to the candidates’ selection forms, Digvijya Singh further said: "It is the state President who signs on form 1 and form 2. Ab aap bato (pointing towards gathering) kiske kapde fatne chahiye? (Then tell me that whose clothes should be torn?)"

Kamal Nath then said: “My relation with Divijaya Singh is beyond politics, we have family relation. He has to face all troubles coming to me.”

At this Digvijaya Singh said: "Shiv (referring to Lord Shiva) ko vish peena pda tha to mai bhi piyunga (Shiva had to consume poison and that poison I too have to consume)."

The banter between the two came a day after a video surfaced on social media, wherein Kamal Nath, during an interaction with enraged party workers at his residence in Bhopal on Monday, was heard saying: "Ja ke Digvijaya Singh ke kapde fadiye."

A large number of Congress workers on Monday assembled at his residence on Monday to express their disappointment after the party denied ticket for their favorable candidates in some constituencies. In the viral video, Kamal Nath was also heard saying, “Even I am shocked why K. P. has been shifted from Pichhor to Shivpuri? I have called both Digvijaya Singh and K. P. Singh for a meeting in Delhi.”

The BJP shared that video on its social media handle taking jibe at Congress and terming the incident an indication of internal rift between Kamal Nath Nath and Digvijaya Singh. However, with their exchange of comments in light moments from the stage, both these leaders apparently tried to counter the perception created by the BJP.

Both these senior leaders – Digvijaya Singh, who served as chief minister for two consecutive tenures (1993 – 2003) and now a Rajya Sabha MP and Kamal Nath – a nine time MP from Chhindwara and state Congress President, have taken command to lead the party for the assembly elections due just one month away from now.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.