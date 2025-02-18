Rising GBS cases: Pune Municipal Corporation issues strict regulations for RO projects

Mumbai, Feb 18 (IANS) As the death toll from Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) rose to nine, the Pune Municipal Corporation has issued strict regulations for the functioning of the private reverse osmosis (RO) projects within its limits.

A total of 55 such projects were closed down after the test reports revealed that the water supplied from such projects was contaminated. Most of these plants are from Sinhgad Road, Kirkatwadi and other adjoining areas from Pune city where there have been an increasing number of GBS cases. RO projects use an advanced physical membrane technology which aims to remove impurities in water to obtain pure water.

As per these regulations, it will be binding on every RO project to be registered with the PMC. They will have to obtain a certificate from the original manufacturer or maintenance organisation that the RO project is suitable. It is mandatory to provide a certificate that the water in the project has been purified as per the World Health Organisation's IS 10,500.

Further, the laboratories of the State Public Health Laboratory and PMC would test the water frequently to see if it is suitable for drinking and submit their reports for further action. Health officers from the concerned regional office should take samples of water processed by RO projects and test them. If the inspection reveals that the water is unfit for drinking, action would be taken to close such projects. Projects in which Pune Municipal Corporation water is used would have to pay the bill as per the meter at the non-domestic rate.

PMC’s action comes after a 34-year-old man from Wagholi died at Sassoon General Hospital on Saturday. This has taken the toll of GBS in Pune city to nine since its outbreak on January 5.

According to PMC sources, the man was referred to the hospital after experiencing tingling in his limbs, which quickly progressed to weakness. Sources said that he had lost strength in neck, respiratory and facial muscles by February 8. Thereafter, he never gained the strength back.

Maharashtra’s second capital Nagpur also reported GBS-related death as an 8-year-old boy who died on February 10 after being admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital on January 16. This brings the total number of GBS deaths in Nagpur to two. With these two deaths, the death toll from GBS in Maharashtra rose to 17.

Against this backdrop, PMC’s move is crucial as Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif and Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar have repeatedly said that the leading cause of GBS has been drinking contaminated wearer and eating stale food.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for AYUSH Pratap Jadhav on Monday in Buldhana hinted at the possibility of travel restrictions in affected areas if the disease is found to be contagious.

