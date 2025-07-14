Rishab Shetty offers prayers at the Kollur Shri Mookambika Devi Temple with wife Pragathi Shetty

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Southern heartthrob Rishab Shetty visited the Sri Kollur Mookambika Temple in Kollur, Udupi, Karnataka, seeking divine blessings with his better half, Pragathi Shetty.

Shetty took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a couple of sneak peeks from his religious visit.

The photo showed the couple dressed in traditional attire. Shetty was seen posing in a cream Mundu, along with a matching shawl, while his wife opted for a simple salwar kameez.

He captioned the post, "In the presence of Sri Kollur Mukambika", with a folded hands emoji.

Coming to his professional commitments, basking in the success of "Kantara", Shetty is working on the highly-awaited prequel of the blockbuster hit, "Kantara: Chapter 1".

Set during the reign of the Kadambas of Banavasi, the second installment in the franchise has been written and directed by Shetty.

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films, the movie stars Shetty and Jayaram in the lead roles. If the sources are to be believed, Shetty will be playing a Naga Sadhu with superhuman powers in his next.

The sources further claim that "Kantara: Chapter 1" will see one of the biggest war sequences.

The source close to the project revealed, “Hombale Films’ Kantara: Chapter 1 features one of the biggest war sequences ever filmed. Rishab Shetty will be dedicating over 45-50 days to shoot this intense portion in the mountain region of Karnataka, ensuring a grand and immersive cinematic experience. The team shot the sequence at a very remote location with a very basic facilities available around and also lived there for a month.”

"Kantara: Chapter 1" is slated to be out in the cinema halls on October 2, this year, during Gandhi Jayanti.

Over and above this, Shetty's lineup includes the mythological saga "Jai Hanuman", and the historical drama "The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj".

