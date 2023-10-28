Rinku Ghosh opens up on 'Junooniyat’ going off air: It's like a family is breaking

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Known for her work in the shows like ‘Durgesh Nandini’, ‘Mohe Rang De’, ‘Mrs. Pammi Pyarelal’ etc, actress Rinku Ghosh has expressed sadness that her show ‘Junooniyat’ is soon going to be off air, adding that every end has a new beginning.

The popular show has been entertaining the viewers with its story of love and music, spearheaded by Ankit Gupta (Jahaan), Gautam Singh Vig (Jordan), and Neha Rana (Elahi).

Talking about the show going off air, Rinku said: “Well, at first, I was a little sad. I was not prepared for this to end so soon, as the show is doing well. It's the second highest time spent on the channel in the friction category, people too were loving it.”

“While doing a serial there are many bonds you make with your co-actors as we spend most of our time with each other. So, it's like a family is breaking. But now I take it as the beginning of another new chapter. Every end has a new beginning,” said the ‘Imtihaan’ fame actress.

Rinku further said: “TV industry is very unpredictable, and anything can happen anytime. It all depends on the people what content they like or dislike. So, I just go with the flow and concentrate on my work and character.”

On her upcoming plans, the actress shared: “I’m looking for a really strong pivotal role. I just cannot do a character which does not add any value to the main story line.”

“As I said earlier that in TV the content's likes and dislikes depend on our viewers. Sometimes they get stuck to one particular show that they are watching. Whereas there maybe/are better shows on different channels. Hence to make them shift to a different show can take time,” she added.

Produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey under the banner of Dreamiyata Entertainment, ‘Junooniyat' airs on Colors.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.