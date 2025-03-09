Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal talk about how parenthood has changed them

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Bollywood couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have talked about how parenthood has changed them and said that they now plan their life accordingly.

“There has been a change. I mean, we plan our life (Hum log kaafi plan karke life chalne lage hai). Yes, I think we have got a little more sorted,” the couple said at the green carpet of the 25th edition of IIFA Awards.

“Everything happens. And with a little planning and cooperation, it gets managed,” Richa said.

It was in July last year, Rich and Ali Fazal announced the arrival of their first child, a daughter. The couple had revealed that they have named their daughter Zuneyra Ida Fazal.

It was last year in February, when Richa and Ali announced on social media that they were expecting their first child. Their Instagram announcement read, “1+1=3,” and was captioned, “A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world.”

Richa and Ali first met on the sets of 'Fukrey' in 2013 and decided to get married in 2020 during the pandemic.

Last month, Richa revealed that she is back to her fitness regime as she starts 2025 with prep for her upcoming work. She said it is about rebuilding her strength, stamina and overall well-being.

Speaking about this, Richa shared, "Motherhood has been the most transformative experience of my life. It has taught me resilience, patience, and a new kind of strength I never knew I had.”

The actress said that she felt the need to reconnect with herself post embracing motherhood. Richa wants to give it her best for her next project.

“I’ve always believed that fitness is a personal journey, and for me, it’s a way to feel empowered and prepared for the challenges of my craft. With my next project coming up, I want to give it my best, and that includes being in peak form physically.”

