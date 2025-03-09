Champions Trophy: Cricket fans perform puja for India's win

New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) Cricket lovers across the country are keeping their fingers crossed and performing puja for team India's win against New Zealand in the ICC Champion Trophy 2025 final match in Dubai International stadium.

Speaking to IANS in Patna and Mumbai, the cricket fans expressed their confidence about India's win.

One of the cricket lovers, confident of India's win congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi much in advance even as the match is yet to begin.

The cricket fans applied 'Vijay tilak', chilli and lemon at the flexi board displaying the India team to ward off any evil eye and also performed aarti.

Around 31 young Brahmins performed puja by chanting mantras and announced the victory of the Indian team by blowing the conch shell.

Another cricket lover Arjun Kumar said there is no doubt that India will get the trophy.

"With our team's good performance in Dubai, I am confident that India will win. They also raised the slogan Bharat Mata ki Jai and hooted for the Indian team," Kumar said.

In Chandigarh, Arshdeep Singh's coach Jaswant Rai said: "New Zealand has a good batting order but they recently played a semi-final in Karachi. They will have to adapt to the pitches in Dubai. India has been playing in Dubai continuously so they have an edge."

In Dubai, New Zealand won't be able to make a target of plus 300, Rai said.

"On this pitch, spinners will have a good time. We have Shreyas Iyer, K L Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Shubham Gill and Virat Kohli," he said.

Rai said: "New Zealand has good spinners like Williamson and Ravichandran. They also play IPL and have an idea of the pitch. India and New Zealand are tough teams but the pitch will favour India. India will win the match today. India has good depth in batting we have Ravinder Jadeja, Akshay Patel and Hardik Pandya."

Shammi has been bowling great after his comeback post-injury, the coach shared.

In Mumbai, cricket fans were also sure about India's win.

They said that Kohli and Rohit will score centuries today, while Shami will take five wickets against New Zealand and ensure India's win.

"We have a good top and middle order and even if New Zealand scores over 300, India will win," a cricket fan said.

Another fan said that the match would be interesting as both teams are strong.

