Rhea Kapoor curates a stylish look for sister Sonam Kapoor at Paris Fashion Week

Mumbai, Jan 30 (IANS) Rhea Kapoor once again showcased her impeccable fashion sense as she styled her sister, Sonam Kapoor, for the prestigious Paris Fashion Week.

Sonam Kapoor recently graced the Elie Saab Haute Couture show at Paris Fashion Week, turning heads in a stunning all-white ensemble. The dynamic duo made a striking impression with their flawless fashion collaboration, with Sonam radiating elegance in the exquisite look curated by Rhea for the Haute Couture event.

The styling not only highlighted Sonam’s signature sophistication but also reflected Rhea’s keen eye for detail and trendsetting choices, making them one of the most talked-about sibling duos at the fashion extravaganza. Rhea also took to her Instagram to share pictures of the Neerja star, who was seen posing with utmost style and grace.

Sonam's couture ensemble, designed by Lebanon-based fashion designer Elie Saab, featured a beautifully crafted knit sweater, embellished with intricate cross-stitch details and delicate eyelets. The high turtleneck, ribbed cuffs, and hem offered a structured yet relaxed fit, while the full-length flared sleeves, adorned with embroidered rose-shaped florets, elevated the design.

The actress accessorized her look with matching white leather boots, broad-tinted sunglasses, gold rose-shaped earrings, a ring, and a luxurious watch adorned with rainbow crystals.

Interestingly, Rhea Kapoor has long been the stylist behind many of her sister Sonam Kapoor's iconic looks. The ace producer is also the co-owner of the fashion line Rheson alongside her sister Sonam.

On the work front, Rhea Kapoor began her career as a film producer with Rajshree Ojha's “Aisha” in 2010, starring her sister Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol in lead roles.

She followed this success by producing the 2014 film “Khoobsurat,” directed by Shashanka Ghosh, a modern remake of Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s classic film. She also co-produced the hit film “Veere Di Wedding,” which starred Sonam, Kareena Kapoor, and Swara Bhaskar. The female buddy comedy film, directed by Shashanka Ghosh, was released on June 1, 2018.

