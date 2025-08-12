RG Kar victim's father meets Kolkata Police Commissioner after receiving no help

Kolkata, Aug 12 (IANS) After getting no concrete response from the police station in Kolkata, the RG Kar victim's father, on Tuesday, met the Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma with a complaint letter.

He has alleged that he was being harassed while filing a complaint at the police station regarding the alleged police attack on his wife during Saturday's "Nabanna Avijan" (March to the State Secretariat).

Therefore, the victim's father has sent the complaint letter to the City Police Commissioner through email.

"I am really sad and shocked that nothing has changed even after a year. Last year on August 9, my only daughter was brutally murdered. This year on August 9, my wife was attacked. She is suffering from headache and cannot stand. Despite all the hardships that have befallen us, Kolkata Police is leading us astray. I request you, please register a zero FIR and send it to the right police station," the victim's father wrote in his complaint.

On Monday night, the victim's father sent the complaint letter in this regard to the Shakespeare Sarani police station in Kolkata through an email.

However, he alleged that on Tuesday afternoon, he received a response, saying that he has to lodge the complaint at the Park Street police station.

Later, he received another response, saying that he must reach out to the New Market police station.

Sensing that he again might be asked to reach out to different police stations to register his complaint, the victim's father requested for a zero FIR this time and sent the complaint letter directly to Kolkata Police Commissioner.

The first anniversary of the rape and murder of a woman junior doctor of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9 was marred by massive violence following a scuffle between cops and protesters participating in the "Nabanna Avijan".

The victim's mother alleged that she was beaten up by the policemen after she, along with her husband and other protesters, tried to march towards Nabanna (State Secretariat).

The victim's mother and the BJP leaders alleged that in the police action, the sacred conch shell-bangle on her wrist, traditionally believed to be the symbolic representation of married Hindu women, was broken.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Verma said on August 10 that they are examining the footage of the CCTV cameras and video footage to ascertain whether the victim's mother was beaten up or not.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.