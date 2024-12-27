RG Kar tragedy: Confidentiality of autopsy process compromised, states CFSL report

Kolkata, Dec 27 (IANS) A report by the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) over the ghastly rape and murder of a junior doctor of state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata in August this year, which surfaced earlier this week, has clearly stated that the confidentiality factor of the post-mortem process of the body of the victim was totally compromised and standard protocols were not followed during that process.

“Upon perusal of the videography of the PM Examination, it has been observed that there was presence of many persons inside the autopsy hall and few of them were taking photographs and videos on their personal mobiles which is against the standard and accepted protocol and practice for maintaining the confidentiality of the case and the dignity of the deceased,” the seventh point mention in the CSFL report read.

The CSFL report has maintained that the injury report of the deceased was basically prepared for pronunciation of death (i.e. brought dead) since it does not mention any detailed examination findings pertaining to injuries.

“After preparation of the Injury Certificate the body was sent for Postmortem examination. Perusal of the Magistrate inquest report shows that most of the findings were consistent with the PM report,” the CSFL report read.

The CFSL has suggested further research to be exactly sure whether the crime of rape and murder was accomplished by one or there were partners in the crime.

As per the contents of the report, while the possibility of involvement of just one accused cannot be ruled out, further research based on different past scientific reports by experts in similar cases can lead to the final conclusion on whether more than one person was involved in the crime.

Till now the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed just one charge sheet in the case where civic volunteer Sanjay Roy has been identified as “sole prime accused” in the crime of rape and murder.

On the morning of August 9 this year, the body of the victim was spotted at the seminar hall within the hospital premises of R.G. Kar. Accordingly, first the Kolkata Police and subsequently the CBI carried out the investigation considering the seminar hall as the “scene of crime”.

However, the report of the CFSL, which was submitted to the CBI clearly stated that there was no evident sign of a scuffle within the seminar room.

At the same time, the CFSL report has clearly stated that most of the wounds that were traced on the body of the victim was the result of her attempts to resist the rape.

