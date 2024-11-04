RG Kar protest: 80 bodies together form ‘Abhaya Manch’ to continue movement

Kolkata, Nov 4 (IANS) As many as 80 different associations have united to create a platform christened 'Abhaya Manch' to continue the protests after the rape and murder of a junior doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital here in August.

The body of the doctor was found in suspicious circumstances on August 9 morning in the seminar hall of the hospital. Since laws forbid revealing the identity of the victim in sexual assault cases, the deceased doctor was given the name “Abhaya” by the protesting doctors.

The new joint platform will have representatives from the protesting junior doctors attached to different medical colleges & hospitals in the state, representatives from civil society and celebrities as well as common people expressing solidarity with the protesting junior doctors.

Already, the junior doctors under the aegis of their own umbrella body titled West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front (WBJDF) are spearheading the protest movement on the rape and murder issue. Although the fast-unto-death agitation by a group of junior doctors in the matter has been withdrawn, WBJDF has announced that their protest programmes in support of their demands on this issue will continue.

The slogan of the newly formed joint platform is “Droher Alo Jwalo" (Lit up the lamp of protests) and the aim is to continue the movement on the rape and murder issue unless the CBI probing the case comes to a quick and logical conclusion in the case.

Last week, West Bengal Governor C. V. Ananda Bose, announced the launch of a new scheme 'Abhaya Plus' under which self-defence courses will be organised for the girls in the state.

Raj Bhavan insiders said that this scheme is the brain-child of the Governor himself in the backdrop of the rape and murder of the doctor. In the past the Governor had been vocal on the alleged lackadaisical initial probe carried out by Kolkata Police before the matter was handed over to the CBI by Calcutta High Court.

