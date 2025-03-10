Revanth Reddy operating as covert operative of BJP: KTR

Hyderabad, March 10 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao on Monday accused Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of functioning as a covert operative for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He alleged that Revanth Reddy has failed to address the state's pressing issues, including Backward Class reservations.

KTR, as the BRS leader is popularly known, told reporters that Revanth Reddy’s actions over the past 15 months reveal a hidden alliance with the BJP, aimed at stalling Telangana’s progress. “It’s no secret that Revanth Reddy is operating as a BJP covert,” KTR charged, pointing to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s recent statements about “BJP agents” within his party as a clear reference to the Chief Minister. “Rahul Gandhi’s comments in Rajasthan were unequivocally about Revanth Reddy,” he asserted.

The BRS leader cited a post-budget meeting between Revanth Reddy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as proof of a clandestine agenda. “Revanth met Modi with 11 proposals after the budget, but the real purpose was something else. Why was Minister Sridhar Babu asked to step out? What did Revanth discuss with the PM in private? Telangana’s people have a right to know.”

KTR pressed for accountability, questioning what tangible benefits the state had reaped from Revanth’s tenure in terms of central support or projects.

The BRS working president said that if Revanth Reddy genuinely cares about Backward Classes, he should launch an indefinite hunger strike in Delhi

The former minister expressed deep scepticism about Revanth Reddy’s commitment to BC reservations, challenging the Chief Minister to prove his sincerity through action. “If Revanth Reddy genuinely cares about BCs, he should launch an indefinite hunger strike in Delhi until 42 per cent reservation is secured,” KTR declared.

He argued that both Congress and BJP could easily amend the Constitution to enhance BC quotas if they wished, but they are exploiting BCs as a vote bank without delivering justice.

Drawing a contrast, KTR highlighted the BRS’ proactive stance, noting that the party had passed resolutions early in its rule to boost BC reservations and establish a BC Welfare Ministry at the Centre. “We demanded a caste census long before Rahul Gandhi even thought of it,” he said, criticising Congress for failing to allocate even 20 Assembly seats to BC candidates during elections.

Commenting on the political landscape, KTR accused Revanth Reddy and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy of orchestrating a “staged drama” to divert attention from public grievances. “This is a scripted play to mask the government’s failures,” he said. “The recent MLC election will not fetch any real gains for the BJP -- it’s all hype on social media with little substance on the ground.”

He alleged a tacit understanding between Congress and BJP to undermine regional parties like the BRS, pointing to the absence of BJP-led agitations against the state government’s alleged corruption and unfulfilled promises over the past 15 months.

