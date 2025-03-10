It's a wrap! Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor conclude 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' shoot

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor have wrapped up the shoot for their much-awaited flick "Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan".

Sharing the news on social media, Shanaya wrote, "Love, Deception & Surprise - A package on your way. #AankhonKiGustaakhiyan shoot wraps. See you on the big screen soon!"

The post also included a fun behind-the-scenes video from the shoot. We could see Vikrant and Shanaya having fun off-camera as they filmed "Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan" in the extremely cold weather of Europe.

Directed by Santosh Singh, the project will mark the Bollywood debut of Shanaya Kapoor.

The movie is based on Ruskin Bond's cherished short story, "The Eyes Have It". While Shanaya will be seen in the role of a theatre artist, Vikrant will play a blind musician in his next.

The script for “Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan” has been penned by acclaimed writers Niranjan Iyengar and Mansi Bagla. Produced by Mansi and Varun Bagla's Mini Films, the movie marks the production's second collaboration with Vikrant, after the "Forensic" remake.

Shanaya and Vikrant commenced shooting for "Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan" in Mussoorie in October last year. While an official release date for the drama has not been announced yet, the film is expected to be released in mid-2025.

For those who do not know, Shanaya was initially slated to debut with Karan Johar's “Bedhadak,” alongside Lakshya and Gurfateh Parizada, however, the project was reportedly shelved due to unknown reasons.

Apart from "Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan", Shanaya is also expected to appear in the upcoming web series, "Student of the Year", backed by Dharma Productions.

Shifting our focus to Vikrant, he is also working on Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming web series. The yet-to-be-titled project was shot in Goa. Further details about the cast and crew of the untitled drama have been kept under wraps for now.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.