Rajasthan: Adulterated gram flour seized in Jaipur ahead of Holi

Jaipur, March 10 (IANS) In a major operation on Monday, a food safety team seized a large quantity of adulterated gram flour from a factory in Jaipur’s Riico Industrial Area, Bassi. The team, headed by Additional Commissioner Pankaj Ojha, raided the Healthy Foods Factory at Plot No. G-1, 68-A.

The gram is adulterated by mixing gram dal with rice khinki and millet and sold under the brand Chhoti Lal Lakda Motiya Gram Flour. The adulterated flour was being distributed across Rajasthan, targeting the festive season supply.

A total of 538 sacks (over 16,000 kg) of adulterated gram flour were seized on the spot. Samples have been sent for laboratory testing, and further action will be taken based on test results. The operation was carried out by Food Safety Officers.

Earlier, last month, a team of Food Safety Officers from Chief Medical and Health Officer Jaipur conducted inspections at Lucky Hotels in Devaliya and Mokhampura (Ajmer Road).

An official said that many violations were found and the business was operating without a food license, leading to its immediate closure until a valid license is obtained.

On the initiative of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and under the guidance of Medical and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar, the Shuddha Aahar Milawat Par Vaar Abhiyan continues its aggressive action against food adulteration across Rajasthan.

The ongoing campaign reinforces the government’s commitment to ensuring safe and unadulterated food for the public, said officials.

