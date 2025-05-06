Revanth Reddy most incompetent CM in India's history: KTR

Hyderabad, May 6 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao on Tuesday took strong exception to Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s statement that the state became bankrupt and called him the most incompetent and inefficient Chief Minister in independent India.

Rama Rao told media persons that Revanth Reddy was maligning the state to save his skin. He said Revanth Reddy should resign from the post if he could not run the state.

The BRS leader was reacting to the Chief Minister’s statement that the state has become bankrupt and is unable to raise even loans.

Accusing Revanth Reddy of abandoning his responsibility as the head of the state, Rama Rao said that no Chief Minister in India’s history had ever made such pessimistic statements.

KTR, as the BRS leader is popularly known, alleged that Revanth Reddy made a deliberate attempt to discredit the state’s financial health to escape the blame for unfulfilled electoral promises.

The former minister told Revanth Reddy that while BRS leaders can tolerate any attempt to insult them, they would not allow him to tarnish the image of Telangana.

The BRS leader said the government employees were asking the Congress government to fulfil its promises. “The government employees are not making any unfair demand, but the Chief Minister is trying to portray them as villains in front of the public," he said.

He charged the Congress government with intellectual bankruptcy and moral decay, for seeking silly excuses to evade fulfilling its poll promises.

Calling the Congress manifesto a 420-document, KTR said the party made absurd promises as it never expected to win. He said that after winning, the Congress leaders were looking for excuses.

KTR lashed out at the Congress government for conducting the Miss World beauty pageant even while claiming that the state has become bankrupt. “This government has Rs 250 crore for beauty pageant, but it has no funds to provide pensions and retirement benefits to retired employees," he said.

Reacting to the plans of the government employees to stage protests to press for their long-pending demands, the Chief Minister had said on Monday that even if they cut him, there is no money to meet their demands.

KTR stated that Revanth Reddy’s remarks are not just irresponsible, but unforgivable. He remarked that Telangana is financially strong, but the Congress leadership is intellectually and morally bankrupt.

He reminded that Revanth Reddy was caught red-handed in the cash-for-vote scam. One could not expect such criminals to be treated with respect, and banks might be turning him away considering his criminal past, he remarked.

The BRS working president accused Revanth Reddy of misleading people with false information about the debts incurred during the BRS rule. “The day he took oath, he claimed that the BRS government had left behind a debt of Rs 6 lakh crore, and now he is saying it's Rs 8.29 lakh crore,” he said and claimed that the actual debt incurred by the BRS government is only Rs 4.17 lakh crore.

He pointed out that even the Centre clarified in Parliament that Telangana ranks 24th out of 28 states in the debt-to-GSDP ratio.

Claiming that BRS during its decade-long rule borrowed to create infrastructure and irrigation assets, he alleged that the Congress had taken Rs 1.7 lakh crore in 16 months without completing a single project.

KTR countered the Chief Minister’s claims of financial bankruptcy and cited statistics to show that the state’s financial condition is healthy.

“When Telangana was formed in 2014, the revenue was Rs 51,000 crore. By 2023-24, it rose to Rs 2.16 lakh crore,” he said and mentioned that the state had a revenue surplus of Rs 4,882 crore last year. Quoting the RBI, he said that Telangana’s monthly debt servicing is around Rs 2,000 crore and not Rs 10,000 crore as the Chief Minister is claiming.

He accused Revanth Reddy of uttering lies about his air travel in economy class and claimed that the Chief Minister visited Delhi 43 times in chartered flights. “His Ministers are using helicopters even for short distances. They are using choppers as if they are sharing autorickshaws,” he remarked.

