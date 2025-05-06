Dhanashree Verma sets the stage on fire in 'Ting Ling Sajna' from 'Bhool Chuk Maaf'

Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Continuing the musical streak after "Koi Naa", "Chor Bazari Phir Se", and "Sawariya Tera", the makers of Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer "Bhool Chuk Maaf" have unveiled another energetic track from the movie titled "Ting Ling Sajna".

Set amidst Ranjan Tiwari’s (Rajkummar Rao) bachelor party, "Ting Ling Sajna" features the ever-radiant Dhanashree Verma in a dazzling dance avatar. Penned by Irshad Kamil, the track has been composed and sung by the ever-versatile Tanishk Bagchi, along with Madhubanti Bagchi.

Talking about the track, Rajkummar shared, “Ting Ling Sajna is your wild-card entry into pre-wedding madness. I had an absolute blast shooting. It’s high-spirited, vibrant, and completely unhinged in the best way possible!”

Dhanashree added, “For me, dance has never been about a spectacle. It is about presence, power, and expression. Ting Ling Sajna gave me the space to express it with full intensity. It’s the kind of number that makes you want to drop everything and just move! Rajkummar brought an effortless charm to the set, and that made it even more enjoyable. In an industry that often equates visibility with worth and noise with relevance, I chose to move with focus, purpose, and always with respect for the work I do.”

Composer and Singer Tanishk Bagchi shared, “We wanted that one song you’d blast from start to finish at the bachelor party, Ting Ling Sajna is that song, Loud, proud, and unapologetically extra. It's got this funky groove that just makes you want to get up and dance. Working with Madhubanti has always been fun.”

Lyricist Irshad Kamil said, "With 'Ting Ling Sajna', I wanted to capture the wild, carefree spirit of a bachelor party. The song is bold, and unapologetically fun—just like the characters in Bhool Chuk Maaf.”

Singer Madhubanti Bagchi stated, “There’s something about dance bangers that never gets old. Ting Ling Sajna brings that joyful chaos to life with a beat that refuses to sit still. With Ting Ling Sajna, we didn’t hold back. We went full throttle on the beats, the energy, and the attitude. This song is all set to capture the dance playlists.”

"Bhool Chuk Maaf" will be out in theatres on 9th May, 2025

