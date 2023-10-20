Retd IAS officer booked for giving undue favours in UP

Lucknow, Oct 20 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh vigilance wing has booked retired IAS officer Suresh Chand Gupta and two others for allegedly giving undue favour to a manager of Shreetron India Limited by giving financial privileges on taking voluntarily retirement from the post, and thereafter the latter was reinstated on the job in the same capacity, said police officials on Friday.

Shreetron India Limited is a public sector company under the administrative control of the department of information and electronics, UP, and is managed by the board of directors under the chief executive and managing director.

An FIR was lodged against Gupta and three others, including the manager, under IPC sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant), 420 (fraud), 467 (forging documents), 468 (using forged documents for cheating), 471 (using forged documents as genuine), 201 (concealment of evidence) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) while multiple sections of Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act were also imposed against them.

Vigilance inspector Virendra Sharma lodged the FIR with vigilance Lucknow sector police station.

According to the FIR, Suresh Chand Gupta was the MD of Shreetron when these anomalies took place between 2010 and 2012.

The then manager Anand Lal Pawar went on sick leave and later took voluntary retirement. He was allegedly provided financial privileges post-retirement, and thereafter, was again reinstated.

Gupta and two others, including the then manager of finance and accounts Rakesh Kumar Gupta and the then joint manager and in-charge of personnel and administration Devi Singh Purohit, were in the know of things, stated the complaint.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.