Resolution condemning LoP's comments passed in Bengal Assembly

Kolkata, March 13 (IANS) A motion moved by Trinamool Congress condemning a recent comment made by the leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari was passed on the floor of the Assembly through voice-vote.

Earlier this week, Adhikari, who is currently suspended from the house for a month, made some comments regarding the minority MLAs of Trinamool Congress while speaking to the media persons.

As the video footage of the comments went viral, Trinamool Congress launched a scathing attack against the leader of the opposition. On Thursday, the treasury bench moved a resolution on the floor of the house condemning the statements by Adhikari.

In the resolution, the ruling party claimed that the comments by Adhiakri had not only demeaned the gravity of the leader of the opposition’s chair but also against the basic principle of the Indian constitution.

Later the matter was passed on the floor of the House in voice vote.

During the discussion on the matter on the floor of the house, the issue of Trinamool Congress MLA from Bharatpur in Murshidabad district Humayun Kabir making similar objectionable comments about the leader of the opposition was also raised.

The chief whip of Trinamool Congress Nirmal Ghosh informed the house that the video footage relating to Kabir’s comment is being examined and any decision in the matter will be taken after that.

Trinamool Congress insiders said that the party’s internal disciplinary committee had issued a show-cause notice to Kabir and asked him why internal disciplinary action would not be taken against him for making such objectionable comments.

Kabir had a long ill-reputation of posing embarrassment for his party leadership through his loose comments. He was censored by the party last year for his comments where he claimed that the Hindus residing in minority-dominated Murshidabad district would be cut and thrown in the Bhagirathi River.

