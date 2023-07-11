Rescue operations by Army, govt underway in Punjab's Patiala

Chandigarh, July 11 (IANS) Rescue operations by the Indian Army along with the civil administration were underway on Tuesday after continuing throughout the night with a full fledged flood like situation in Punjab's Patiala city.

“Rescue and evacuation operations going on with the Army columns are at work in Patiala’s Gopal Colony, Urban Estate, Rishi Colony and Gobind Bagh,” a statement by the Indian Army said on Tuesday.

The civil administration led by Chief Secretary Anurag Verma has been monitoring the operation and issuing directions to provide food and relief material to the affected people.

Patiala Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney, who has been monitoring the evacuation operation since Sunday, has requested people to reach out to her or on the helpline number 0175-2311321.

She has been on the spot even during night for prompt help by providing shelter, food, water, and tea to the affected people.

Patiala MLA Ajitpal Kohli is also at ground zero and continuously visiting flood-affected areas.

The relief camps from the district administration have been set up in Patiala at Prem Bagh Palace, Devigarh Road; Dera Radha Swami Urban Estate near flyover; Government Polytechnic College and Government Mohindra College.

Several camps have also been set up in Rajpura town.

In Patiala, many areas of the city have been badly affected and are facing waterlogging at numerous places to swollen Badi Nadi, a seasonal rivulet, that badly hit Sanjay Colony and Ghalori Gate.

