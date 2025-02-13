Renee Zellweger talks about how she 'almost died' during rollerblades audition

Los Angeles, Feb 13 (IANS) Hollywood actress Renee Zellweger has shared that she thought she was going to die during her first acting audition after lying about her ability to rollerblade.

The actress first became interested in acting while she was studying English literature at university and she's revealed she landed a try-out for a beer commercial by failing to tell the truth about her skating skills.

She told The Sun newspaper: "I rented some rollerblades, gave it a shot, thought, ‘I’m definitely going to die'."

She talked about the audition: "(They said) 'Here, put on this bikini. Put these skates on. Carry this 12-pack on your shoulder and start at the top of that hill'. Thank God they blocked the street below because if there was oncoming traffic, we would not be having this conversation today.

"But it’s a really good way to leave the world if you’re going to exit. You know what I mean? Buried under a pile of beer."

Despite the rollerblading mishap, Zellweger's acting career took off in the 1990s and she landed her breakthrough role opposite Tom Cruise in 1996 movie 'Jerry Maguire', reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The 55-year-old star said her acting career ended up keeping her so busy, she lived out of a suitcase and didn't unpack until she was 41 and took a hiatus from Hollywood.

When asked to give her younger self some advice, Renee told the Guardian newspaper: "Girl, slow down. Moving from place to place, constantly living out of your suitcase – I never unpacked until I was probably 41."

She went on to insist she has no regrets about taking a six-year break from her movie career.

"There was a lot to treasure ... I scrutinised myself. And because I wasn’t taking care of myself in my 30s, I didn’t make great choices all the time … It’s really easy to forget yourself in the mix."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.