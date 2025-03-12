Renee Zellweger reveals she 'never’ imagined starring in four ‘Bridget Jones’ movies

Los Angeles, March 12 (IANS) Renee Zellweger first played the iconic character in 2001's 'Bridget Jones's Diary'. The actress never thought that she would end up featuring in all the four installments of the movie.

Asked if she ever imagined herself playing the character in four films, Zellweger told The Hollywood Reporter: "Never. Never. No, I just didn’t want to get fired off the first thing, and I didn’t want to let anybody down, and I wanted Helen to be happy."

The latest 'Bridget Jones' movie, 'Mad About the Boy', features a host of so-called Easter eggs, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Zellweger said: "That’s life, isn’t it? We have our little things that are consistent throughout our lives that people can identify as recognisably true to who we are as people. And I don’t throw my dresses away - I wear ’em for 25 years."

Director Michael Morris has described the movie's Easter eggs as "fan service".

The filmmaker explained: "There are more probably than you would ever see in the first run through. You could say Easter eggs are fan service. What’s wrong with fan service? Those are people who have been with the franchise for 25 years.”

“I really wanted to do a little bit of that, the texture and you know it’s there."

Helen Fielding wrote the latest movie in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The novelist is said to be inspired by some of the resilience she witnessed during that time.

The 67-year-old screenwriter said: "Our family had lost quite a lot of people and not just the children’s dad but close friends - it was a very hashtag deathy time for us.

"Their father was a 'Simpsons' writer, so there was sort of no joke too dark. And I think what we found was a combination of resilience, good friends, community and a sense of humour helps get you through the dark notes as well as the light notes of life because life is like a piano. It has its black notes. It has its white notes. And happy endings are just about where you choose to stop the story.

"No one’s life goes perfectly. Everyone has to deal with stuff that is tough.”

“And I just found the writing through Bridget’s eyes, who’s basically quite a nice person for all everyone thinks she’s a bit of a mess - she’s basically a decent, kind, moral person; she’s all right to her friends; she doesn’t blame anyone except herself - those values and that resilience are the things that get you through difficult times."

