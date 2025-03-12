YSRCP launches Yuvatha Poru, demands immediate release of fee reimbursement funds

On Wednesday, the YSRCP launched a statewide protest against the non-disbursement of fee reimbursement to students. As part of ‘Yuvatha Poru,’ party leaders, activists, and parents of students laid siege to Collectorates across the state, demanding that the TDP-led NDA government immediately release the funds for fee reimbursement, fulfill the promise of a ₹3,000 unemployment dole, and withdraw the proposal to privatize medical colleges.

In Visakhapatnam, YSRCP leaders submitted a memorandum to the Collector as part of the agitation. Speaking to the media, former Minister Gudivada Amarnath highlighted three key demands in the petition.

Accusing the government of making promises to the people only to ignore them, Amarnath criticized the lack of budget allocations for the assurances made to the youth. Stressing that it was YSRCP supremo and former Chief Minister YS Jagan who led the construction of medical colleges in the state, he stated that the government should be the one to run these institutions.

Further, he asserted that the YSRCP would continue to fight for the people until the NDA government fulfills its promises.

Earlier, police prevented YSRCP cadres from entering the Collectorate to submit the petition. A large number of police personnel were deployed at the Collectorate to stop the YSRCP cadres from holding a rally, leading to a confrontation between the activists and the police.

In Vijayawada, police set up barricades to prevent the protestors from conducting a rally. Responding to the incident, YSRCP leader and former Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) stated that the agitation would continue even if all jails were filled with YSRCP activists.

Accusing Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and IT Minister Nara Lokesh of deceiving the people, Nani criticized the trio for leading luxurious lives while failing to clear the fee reimbursement dues.

Srikakulam and Anantapur saw a massive response to the YSRCP’s ‘Yuvatha Poru’. In Srikakulam, police stopped Amadalavalasa Assembly constituency in-charge Chinthada Ravikumar from heading to the district headquarters, resulting in a confrontation.

In Anantapur, former MP Talari Venkaiah, former Minister Sailajanath, former MLAs Anantha Venkataramireddy, Visweswara Reddy, Kethireddy Pedda Reddy, Y Venkataramireddy, Mettu Govinda Reddy, MLC Mangamma, and several senior leaders participated in the protest. Students in large numbers held a rally from the Zilla Parishad office to the Collectorate, raising slogans against the Chandrababu Naidu government.

In Nellore, former Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy unfurled the YSRCP flag to mark the party’s 15th formation day. He remarked that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy led the government with values and loyalty, delivering welfare schemes to the people as promised. He further stated that people have faith in Jagan, which is why they are voluntarily participating in YSRCP’s ‘Yuvatha Poru.’