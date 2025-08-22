Removing difficulties of poor, making lives of women easier: PM Modi explains ‘greatest joy’ at Bihar event 

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of projects worth Rs 12,992 crore in Bodh Gaya on Friday. In total, he dedicated 14 projects to the state, which are set to build connectivity and benefit multiple regions, including Buxar, Munger, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Begusarai, Gaya, Aurangabad, Jehanabad, Lakhisarai, and Jamui.

Addressing the huge gathering of people at Gaya ji, PM Modi spoke about the double-engine government’s relentless efforts in shaping the growth trajectory of Bihar and also shared how the public service gives him the greatest joy in life.

“Removing difficulties from the lives of the poor, making the lives of women easier -- I find the greatest joy in serving the people as their servant,” PM Modi said at the public rally.

Reiterating his ‘housing for all’ resolve, PM Modi said that he won’t rest until every needy person gets a permanent house, evoking loud applause and cheers from the crowd.

“Over the past 11 years, more than four crore poor people have been provided with permanent houses,” he told the gathering.

The Prime Minister also handed over keys of 16,000 houses built under the PM Awas Yojana, benefiting multiple families across the state.

Further outlining the NDA government’s mission and vision for Bihar, PM Modi said the state’s fast growth ranks high on the Centre’s priority, and efforts are being made to put it on a fast growth pedestal.

He said that the residents of Bihar will vastly benefit from Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana, unveiled a week ago.

“Starting from August 15, the Prime Minister's Developed India Employment Scheme has been implemented across the country. Under this scheme, when our youth take up their first job in the private sector, the Central government will provide them with Rs 15,000 from its own funds. The private companies that employ them will also receive incentives from the government. This will greatly benefit the youth of Bihar as well,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also lambasted the previous RJD-Congress dispensations for rampant corruption during their regimes, giving free rein to the criminals and also shielding the corrupt.

He also hit out at the Mahagathbandhan (Congress, RJD and Left) for their opposition to the recently proposed legislation in Parliament, which calls for sacking of Ministers, Chief Ministers and even the Prime Minister for complicity in any crime.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.