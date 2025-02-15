Refrain from turning holy city of Amritsar into 'detention or deportees' centre: Punjab CM

Amritsar, Feb 15 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday warned the Modi led-Union government to refrain from turning the holy city of Amritsar into a 'detention or deportees' centre by repeatedly sending the planes carrying deportees on this sacred land.

The Chief Minister, who visited the Sri Guru Ram Dass International Airport’ to foresee the arrangements for receiving the deportees scheduled to land later in the night today, reminded the Government of India that history is replete with examples that whosoever has tried to cast a malicious eye on this land had never survived.

He said that the Modi government was indulging in dirty tantrums by landing the planes of deportees repeatedly on this revered land with the sole motive of defaming the Punjab and Punjabis.

Mann said that this misdeed of the Modi government has bruised the psyche of the entire Punjab in general and the Sikh community in particular.

The Chief Minister reminded the BJP and Modi that this sacred land which is being used by them for tarnishing the image of Punjabis has several sacred places like Sri Harmandir Sahib, Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal, Durgiana Mandir and Jallianwala Bagh, where hundreds of innocent patriots had laid down their lives for the sake of freedom of the country.

He said that denigrating Punjab is a sin for which Punjabis can never forgive the BJP in general and the coterie of Modi in particular.

Mann asked the Union government can anyone do such mischief at Vatican City, the holy city of the Christian community, adding that if not then why sentiments of the Punjabis are being hurt by repeatedly landing the planes carrying deportees here at Amritsar?

The Chief Minister slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to secure the interests of the countrymen, adding that this government has undermined the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country.

He said that it is unfortunate that under the present regime, the country is bereft of an effective foreign policy due to which the inhuman treatment is being given to deportees.

Mann said that on one hand the Prime Minister was hugging the US President during his recent tour and at the same time the chained Indians were being shamefully deported back to their native land.

The Chief Minister questioned what stopped the Prime Minister from raising this issue in front of Donald Trump during his meeting with him.

Mann said that the self-proclaimed global leader Modi ji should have at least offered to send the planes from the country to bring back the Indians. However, he said that to the utter surprise of every Indian, PM Modi remained tightlipped over the issue during his entire meeting with the US President.

Moreover, the Chief Minister said that it is surprising that a warplane of a foreign country is being landed at an airport which is 40 kilometres away from a hostile neighbour. He said that this fatal move could have jeopardised national security but ironically the Union government is callous about it.

Questioning the rationale behind the move of MEA to choose Amritsar for landing these planes here, Mann said that there are hundreds of other airports in the country but this has been chosen just to defame Punjab.

The Chief Minister reiterated that on the other hand when the state government demands the starting of international flights from here then the demand is declined by citing several frivolous reasons.

Meanwhile, he said that the state government is very strict against illegal travel agents because of that these innocent Indians had gone illegally to the US and have now been deported.

Mann said that exemplary action will be ensured against such travel agents for duping the common Indians so that it acts as a deterrent for others.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister said that all the necessary arrangements have been made for the boarding and lodging of the deportees landing at the Amritsar airport tonight.

He said that the officers have been deputed to ensure that all the deportees reach their home safely after landing at the airport. Mann also said that the state government is duty-bound to provide adequate opportunities for the deportees for their rehabilitation as their expertise in the state adding that no stone will be left unturned for this noble cause.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.