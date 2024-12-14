Reduced inflow: Water levels in Chembarambakkam, Poondi reservoirs drop

Chennai, Dec 14 (IANS) The water levels in the Chembarambakkam and Poondi reservoirs have decreased due to reduced inflow on Saturday.

Currently, the water level in Chembarambakkam Lake stands at 22.90 feet, compared to its total depth of 24 feet.

The inflow into Chembarambakkam Lake has dropped to 3,250 cusecs, while 4,500 cusecs of water are being released.

This lake, a critical water source for Chennai, is situated in Kundrathur Taluk of Kanchipuram District and spans an area of 25.51 square kilometres.

On Friday, the lake's water level was recorded at over 23 feet.

Similarly, Poondi Lake is experiencing a reduced water inflow, which is currently at 10,300 cusecs. Meanwhile, 16,500 cusecs of water was being released from the reservoir.

On Thursday, the water level in Poondi Lake reached 34.47 feet against its maximum capacity of 35 feet, prompting an increase in water discharge.

The release was raised from 1,000 cusecs earlier in the day to 5,000 cusecs in the evening. By Friday, the discharge was further increased to 12,000 cusecs due to heavy rainfall. Following heavy to very heavy rain.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inspected the Chembarambakkam Lake and Poondi Reservoir on Friday.

During his visit, he assured the public that the Water Resources Department and the district administration were issuing warnings and closely monitoring the situation.

The release of excess water, he emphasised, was a precautionary measure, and there was no need for panic.

A flood warning had been issued earlier to residents of villages along the Kosasthalaiyar River due to the release of surplus water from the Poondi Reservoir, which heightened the risk of flooding.

Meanwhile, the well-marked low-pressure area over the Gulf of Mannar has shifted to the adjoining Comorin area.

The associated upper-air cyclonic circulation extends up to mid-tropospheric levels.

According to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin, the system is expected to move westwards toward the Maldives and the adjoining Lakshadweep region, crossing the Comorin area and gradually weakening within the next 24 hours.

The heavy rainfall triggered by this weather system has caused inundation in several parts of Tamil Nadu.

