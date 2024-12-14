Indonesian President to grant amnesty to select prisoners

Jakarta, Dec 14 (IANS) Indonesian Minister of Law Supratman Andi Agtas has said that President Prabowo Subianto would grant amnesty to several categories of prisoners, including drug users and prisoners with long-term illnesses.

According to Supratman, the move aims to reduce overcapacity in correctional facilities while addressing humanitarian concerns, Xinhua news agency reported. Prisoners suffering from chronic illnesses like HIV/AIDS and individuals with mental disorders are among those eligible.

Additionally, prisoners convicted under the Electronic Information and Transactions Law for insulting the head of state will also be considered for amnesty.

Supratman noted that the proposed amnesty has received Prabowo's initial approval and will be submitted to the House of Representatives for further consideration. "We will wait for parliament's official response after submission," he added.

Indonesia's former army general, Prabowo Subianto, was sworn in as the country's eighth President in October, succeeding Joko Widodo. Prabowo has previously served as defence minister.

In his inauguration speech, Prabowo pledged to serve all Indonesians. "We will prioritise the interests of the nation and state above all else," he stated in his address to the nation.

However, Indonesia is likely to consider accelerating the execution of the death penalty for prisoners convicted of drug offences to create a stronger deterrent effect, as it came to light earlier in December. A majority of drug abuse victims are young people aged 15 to 24.

Coordinating Minister for Political and Security Affairs Budi Gunawan noted that Indonesia is facing a drug emergency, with people consuming narcotics reaching 3.3 million this year.

"We are considering expediting the execution of the death penalty for drug convicts whose sentences are final and binding," he told reporters at the national police headquarters, Xinhua news agency reported.

