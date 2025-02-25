Recliners to be arranged for Karnataka legislators for quick nap during Budget session

Bengaluru, Feb 25 (IANS) To boost the attendance of MLAs in the Karnataka Assembly during the Budget session, the Speaker U.T. Khader has decided to arrange for recliner facilities for the legislators.

Khader, who is initiating proactive steps in the Assembly is behind the idea.

It has been decided to rent out 15 recliners initially from March 3 to 21 and they will be installed at the lobby of the Vidhana Soudha.

The step is implemented based on the feedback from the senior MLAs and observance of the trend of MLAs not returning to participate in the session once they step out from the House after lunch.

Khader has opined that the sofa like recliners would enable MLAs to have siesta and after the short break they will take part in the session with the remaining period.

It has also been decided to avoid purchasing them as it would be waste of money as recliners would not used all the time. Hence, it has been decided to rent them during the session and once the session ends, they will be removed from the premises.

In July 2024, during the Legislative Session, Speaker Khader had installed one recliner chair and after the feedback from MLAs who expressed their happiness over the recliner facility, the decision is taken to install more recliners.

Khader had also introduced serving of breakfast, lunch, tea-coffee and snacks was introduced considering practical issues of MLAs during the session.

The Speaker had also started taking attendance of MLAs who came promptly at the beginning of the session, attended all the sessions and appreciated them.

Khader also called out those who came late and did not attend the session.

He had got an Artificial Intelligence system to track the attendance of MLAs.

Karnataka Assembly session is all set to witness a high drama, as the Opposition BJP and JD (S) are waiting to target the ruling Congress over plethora of contentious issues.

CM Siddaramaiah will present the Budget for the financial year 2025-26 on March 7.

