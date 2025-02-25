WTT Feeder Cappadocia 2025: Poymantee Baisya bags silver in mixed doubles

Ahmedabad, Feb 25 (IANS) Adani Sportsline’s Garv Hai athlete Poymantee Baisya and her partner Akash Pal bagged silver medal in the mixed doubles category at the WTT Feeder Cappadocia 2025. The table tennis tournament was held in Turkiye between February 17 and 21.

The duo started their campaign with a 3-1 win over Polish pair Katarzyna Wegryzn and Mateusz Zalewski. In the quarter-finals, Indian players had the same scoreline against Li Hon Ming and Wong Hoi Tung of Hong Kong. In the semi-finals, the team defeated Korea Republic’s Cho Seungmin and Yoo Siwoo 3-1. In the finals, Baisya and Pal fell short 1-3 against China’s Xue Fei and Han Feier.

“This is a significant milestone in my career and there is still a long way to go. This tournament has given us valuable experience against some of the best players in the world and it will help me and Akash do well in future. Many thanks to my team, coaches, friends, family and Adani Sportsline for their continued support. The Garv Hai initiative has played a crucial role in my development, and I look forward to building on this success,” Baisya said.

The 22-year-old player has been a part of the Garv Hai initiative since 2024. Launched in 2016, Garv Hai has grown to become a nationwide programme that identifies and nurtures talented sportspersons and helps them achieve excellence on global platforms, including the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and the Olympics.

"Poymantee’s success is a proud moment for our country and for all of us at Adani Sportsline. Many congratulations to her on this incredible feat. We are committed to supporting her journey and growth,” Sanjay Adesara, Chief Business Officer, Adani Sportsline, said.

At the Turkiye championship, Baisya was also part of the singles draw, making it to the Round of 32. She put up a tough fight against China’s Ding Yije who won 3-2. In the men’s singles category, India’s Ankur Bhattacharjee made it to the Round of 16.

Recently, Baisya represented India at the Mixed Team World Cup 2024 and secured a bronze medal at the BRICS Games. She also clinched the title with Pal at the 86th Senior National Table Tennis Championships. Baisya and Pal had bagged the title at the WTT Feeder Cappadocia last year.

