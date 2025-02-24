Received valuable guidance from PM Modi: MP Dy CM

Bhopal, Feb 24 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a Sunday meeting with Madhya Pradesh BJP leaders, including MPs and MLAs at Kushabhau Thakre auditorium in Bhopal.

It came after Prime Minister Modi arrived in Bhopal from Bageshwar Dham in Chhatarpur district after performing 'Bhoomi pujan' for a cancer hospital.

The Prime Minister was received at the Raja Bhoj airport by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Madhya Pradesh BJP Chief V.D. Sharma.

During a two-hour-long meeting, Prime Minister Modi interacted with Madhya Pradesh BJP leaders and asked some surprising questions related to Kushabhau Thakre and work reports on a particular scheme in a particular constituency, etc.

Joined by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and his two deputies -- Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda -- along with State BJP Chief V.D. Sharam on stage, Prime Minister Modi also discussed the Global Investment Summit.

After the meeting concluded, Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla said, "Today, a meeting of Madhya Pradesh BJP MPs, and MLAs was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Valuable guidance was received from the Prime Minister during today's meeting, and detailed discussions were held regarding making Madhya Pradesh a developed state."

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Global Investment Summit in Bhopal on Monday at Indira Gandhi Manav Sangrahalay.

The Prime Minister will stay on Sunday night at Bhopal's Raj Bhavan.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister was accorded a warm welcome at Raj Bhavan by Governor Mangubhai Patel and CM Mohan Yadav.

"This is the first time that a Prime Minister will stay for a night at Raj Bhavan in Bhopal. The first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru also visited Raj Bhavan during his Bhopal visit but he spent the night at a private place. Therefore, it would be a historic moment for Madhya Pradesh," said Chief Minister Yadav.

Notably, Prime Minister Modi has adjusted 15 minutes in his schedule for the GIS inauguration due to board exams in the state also set to begin from Monday.

According to the original plan, the Prime Minister was scheduled to leave for the GIS venue at 9:45 a.m.

Considering the annual student examinations on Monday, Prime Minister Modi directed to reschedule his programme by 15 minutes and set the new timing at 10 a.m., Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister's office said in a statement late on Sunday.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again demonstrated his sensitivity toward students by adjusting the schedule of the Global Investors Summit in Bhopal in their best interest," the statement added.

