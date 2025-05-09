Rebel Wilson reveals wife Ramona Agruma's family wasn't 'accepting' of relationship at first

Los Angeles, May 9 (IANS) Actress Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma's relationship raised the eyebrows between their own folks.

Their relationship wasn't always looked at in a positive light by their families.

During an appearance on SiriusXM Hits1's show Ben +1, the 'Juliet & Romeo' actress admitted that while her "family was very accepting of the relationship," when it came to now-wife Agruma, "at first her family wasn't," reports 'People' magazine.

That was brief, however, since "all of (Agruma's) beautiful family came" to their wedding in Italy last fall, "and it's almost like there wasn't any drama," said 45-year-old Wilson.

"It just took them a little bit of time," the 'Pitch Perfect' star added.

"I think some people from some cultures -- because it was the same-sex wedding, I guess. They just needed a little bit of time, and now you wouldn't even notice that anything had happened previously."

As per 'People', Wilson and Agruma, 41, wed in September 2024.

The actress is also mom to two-year-old daughter Royce, whom she welcomed via surrogate in November 2022.

Of their extended family dynamic now, Wilson said on Ben +1, "It is a really happy ending, and we've just had both Ramona's parents come and stay with us at our new house and stuff, so yeah. It was never feuding."

"It took them time, which is fair enough," she added.

"They're from a different culture, but all worked out in the end, which I think is a good message."

Wilson and Agruma, the founder of a sustainable clothing brand, went public with their romance in June 2022, with the 'Senior Year' star posting a cozy selfie of the couple on Instagram.

"I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince … but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove," she wrote in the caption.

Recently chatted with Wilson and her 'Pitch Perfect' costar Anna Kendrick on the set of their commercials for Splash Refresher, where Kendrick, 39, told her friend, "It's very punk rock that you have a wife."

"But then I'm like, 'You're a wife. What the f---?'" she joked in addition.

"Yeah, I know, it’s crazy," agreed Wilson.

"My life has definitely changed a lot in the last three years. It just went (in) a totally different direction, which I feel very grateful for. I'm very lucky."

