RCA general body meeting to announce new President on March 9

Jaipur, March 7 (IANS) The executive committee of the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) has called a general body meeting on March 9, in which all the district association secretaries have been asked to be present.

RCA Secretary Bhavani Samota has written to the secretaries of all the district associations, saying that a general body meeting will be organised at the KL Saini Stadium in Jaipur on March 9 at 1 p.m.

According to sources, a proposal will be moved at the meeting to name Nagaur District Cricket Association President Dhananjay Singh Khinvsar as the working President of RCA.

All the district secretaries, as per the sources, are expected to support Khinvsar's candidature. Khinvsar is the son of Rajasthan Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar.

A demand will also be raised at the meeting to hold the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches under the supervision of RCA.

It may be noted that Vaibhav Gehlot, the son of former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, had recently resigned as RCA President. His resignation is likely to get accepted officially at the meeting on March 9, said RCA sources.

