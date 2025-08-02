Ravi Shankar Prasad slams Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav for ‘lies’ and ‘misinformation’

Patna, Aug 2 (IANS) Former Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad launched a sharp attack on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, accusing both leaders of resorting to falsehoods for political mileage.

While speaking to media persons in Patna on Saturday, Prasad accused Rahul Gandhi of defaming late Union Minister Arun Jaitley with baseless claims.

“Rahul Gandhi is becoming the biggest lawyer of lies. He claimed that Arun Jaitley had threatened him during the farmers' protests. But the fact is, Arun Jaitley passed away a year before the farm laws were even introduced. How shamelessly Rahul Gandhi can lie, that too against a respected leader who is no longer with us,” Prasad said.

He emphasised Jaitley’s dignified nature, stating, “Even his political adversaries respected him. He never threatened anyone - he spoke to his opponents with a smile.”

Taking a further swipe at the Congress leader, Prasad referred to Gandhi’s past controversial statements.

“He once said he had an atom bomb that could collapse the Election Commission. He also claimed the young Prime Minister would beat him with sticks. It’s his habit to make such threatening and inflammatory remarks,” Prasad said.

The BJP MP then shifted his criticism to Tejashwi Yadav, who alleged that his name had been deleted from the updated voter list.

“Tejashwi Yadav is now following in Rahul Gandhi’s footsteps. He, too, is spreading lies,” Prasad said, referencing the Election Commission’s immediate clarification that Tejashwi’s name is indeed listed - now at Serial No. 416 in Booth No. 204, Patna.

“I want to ask Tejashwi Yadav - is this your political strategy now? To make false claims and mislead the people, like Rahul Gandhi does. Tejashwi's lie was detected by the Election Commission,” Prasad added.

The remarks by Ravi Shankar Prasad come amid heightened tensions in Bihar politics following the voter list revision under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

The Election Commission's rebuttal of Tejashwi's claim and the BJP’s aggressive counter-narrative appear to be a coordinated effort to corner the opposition on credibility and integrity.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.