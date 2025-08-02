Sub Jr Men’s National:Arunachal, Bengal, Kerala and Himachal register victories to conclude division ‘B’ matches

Chennai, Aug 2 (IANS) Hockey Arunachal, Hockey Bengal, Kerala Hockey, and Hockey Himachal registered victories as Division ‘B’ matches concluded on sixth day of the 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2025, at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai.

Chhattisgarh Hockey and Manipur Hockey, having finished as the top two teams in Division ‘B’, will secure promotion to Division ‘A’. In the top division, Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Hockey Association of Odisha, and Hockey Jharkhand won their respective fixtures.

In the first Division ‘B’ clash of the day, Hockey Arunachal defeated Goans Hockey, 6-1. Captain Shashank Kumar (38’, 47’) led from the front with a brace while Lenga Tuti (13’) and Ashwani Patel (20’) gave Arunachal an early advantage. In the final quarter, Sidharth Singh Pundir (55’) and Abhishek Kumar (58’) netted a goal each to round off a dominant display. Ankush Ansh Gaonkar (36’) was the sole goal scorer for Goans Hockey.

Hockey Bengal defeated Hockey Gujarat in another Division ‘B’ encounter, 4-1. Ray Risav (6’) set the tone for Hockey Bengal followed by Munna Kumar Singh (18’) before Abhishek Shaw’s (30’, 53’) brace sealed the victory. Kuldipbhai Baraiya (50’) registered a consolation goal for Hockey Gujarat in the final quarter.

Kerala Hockey defeated Telangana Hockey 5-1 in Division ‘B’ as well. Adithyan KS (24’, 28’) scored twice in quick succession while Aman Kishor Lakra (33’), Nadeem KN (56’) and Alex Bobby (59’) also made contributions. Amit Dayal (57’) registered Telangana Hockey’s only goal.

In a high-scoring encounter and the final Division ‘B’ fixture, Hockey Himachal triumphed over Hockey Andhra Pradesh 9-3. Shivansh (30’, 50’, 52’) and Manpreet Singh (32’, 40’, 49’) were in top form for Himachal, scoring three goals each. Sidhant Kaushal (25’), Lakshay (27’), and Kartik Yadav (53’) also added to the tally. Earlier in the match, Hussain Syed Jakeer (6’, 38’) gave Hockey Andhra Pradesh an early advantage, while Chaithanya Maduru Ganga (33’) also found the net for the losing side.

The day marked the end of Division ‘B’ matches, with Chhattisgarh Hockey and Manipur Hockey emerging as the top two teams, thereby securing promotion to Division ‘A’ next year. The bottom two teams, Goans Hockey and Hockey Andhra Pradesh will face relegation to Division 'C'.

In the first Division ‘A’ fixture of the day, Uttar Pradesh Hockey defeated Hockey Madhya Pradesh in a hard-fought encounter, 5-4. Prahalad Rajbhar (5’) gave Uttar Pradesh the lead before goals from Captain Ketan Kushwaha (27’), Ali Shahrukh (33’, 45’) and Mohd Aqib Raynee (42’) ensured the win. Ansh Bahutra’s (34’, 38’, 49’) valiant effort and Karan Gautam’s (24’) goal went in vain for Hockey Madhya Pradesh.

Later, Hockey Association of Odisha defeated Hockey Chandigarh 3-1. Mithles Kerketta (6’), Sandeep Lakra (19’), and Sanjeet Raj Lakra (43’) scored for Odisha while Hockey Chandigarh’s Captain, Suhail Duhan (47’), netted a late consolation goal.

Hockey Jharkhand defeated Hockey Punjab 5-2. Goals from Ashish Tani Purthi (14’), Ganga Topno (19’), Hassa Patras (24’), Kiro Sabian (49’), and Sukhu Guria (56’) guided Jharkhand to victory. Meanwhile, Arshpreet Singh (30’) and Jashanpreet Singh (58’) scored for Hockey Punjab.

Later in the evening, Hockey Haryana will take on Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey in a Division ‘A’ matchup.

