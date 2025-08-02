38th National Under-11 Chess Championship inaugurated in Jalgaon

Jalgaon, Aug 2 (IANS) The 38th National Under-11 Chess Championship was inaugurated on Saturday, here at Anubhooti Mandap in Jain Hills, Jalgaon.

The tournament has attracted over 550 chess prodigies from across the nation, among whom nearly 400 participants boast official FIDE (International Chess Federation) ratings — a testimony to the championship’s calibre.

Representing states and territories including Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Punjab, and Rajasthan, these young talents have converged in Jalgaon for national recognition and international rating.

This prestigious tournament, crucial for identifying and nurturing nascent talent was declared open by the Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse.

The opening ceremony drew parallels to the recent remarkable victory of Divya Deshmukh at the FIDE Women's World Cup, a testament to the immense potential within India's young chess community.

The championship is being conducted in accordance with the Swiss League format across 11 competitive rounds, offering participants a significant opportunity to earn and improve their FIDE international ratings. Among the noteworthy contestants are Advik Agrawal from Pune (FIDE Rating: 2251) and Devi Bijesh from Kerala (FIDE Rating: 1869), whose participation adds to the distinction of the event.

The championship is the result of joint efforts by the Jain Sports Academy, Jalgaon District Chess Association, Maharashtra Chess Association, and the All India Chess Federation, under the primary sponsorship of Jain Irrigation.

A total prize purse of Rs 8 Lakhs has been announced, with cash awards extending beyond the champions and runners-up to commendable draws and performances across the board celebrating skill, sportsmanship, and strategic prowess.

In her keynote address, Raksha Khadse emphasized the lasting significance of opportunities available during formative years, aligning with the Ministry's vision to foster a vibrant sports culture at the grassroots level. She highlighted the government's commitment to empowering young athletes through flagship initiatives like the 'Khelo Bharat Niti 2025' and the 'Khelo India' program. These initiatives aim to nurture sporting talent, promote fitness, and provide the necessary infrastructure to develop future sporting champions.

Khadse extended her best wishes to the young players, noting that chess instills invaluable qualities such as discipline and intellectual sharpness, laying the foundation for their future success in both sports and life.

