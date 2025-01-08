Raveena Tandon's throwback PIC With Salman Khan From "Andaaz Apna Apna" is pure nostalgia

Mumbai, Jan 8 (IANS) Raveena Tandon recently turned the clock back and dropped a throwback picture with Salman Khan from their 1994 action comedy "Andaaz Apna Apna"

The 'K.G.F: Chapter 2' actress took to the stories section of her Instagram account and shared a behind-the-scene still from "Andaaz Apna Apna" where Salman Khan can be seen lifting Raveena Tandon as the two smile.

The iconic movie featured Salman Khan and Raveena Tandon as the lead, along with Aamir Khan, and Karisma Kapoor. Made under the direction of Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Vinay Kumar Sinha, the movie took the box office by storm back in 1994.

Rumors have been rife for some time now that the makers are working on the sequel to the blockbuster movie. Recently, Aamir Khan conducted a Live interaction session with the fans, during which he made a big reveal regarding the sequel. Mr Perfectionist was quoted saying, “Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi is working on the script of ‘Andaz Apna Apna 2’." Nevertheless, Aamir Khan also mentioned that the project is still in the initial stage, making it too early to get excited.

Raveena Tandon also talked about the sequel to "Andaaz Apna Apna". She was quoted saying during a media interaction, “I would be thrilled to revisit Andaz Apna Apna. Reimagining this comedy with a fresh perspective would be an exciting challenge." She further added, “Teaming up with Ranveer Singh or Ayushmann Khurrana would bring a dynamic energy with a modern twist while paying homage to the original characters."

In the meantime, Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani is all set to join Bollywood with Abhishek Kapoor's "Azaad". The diva has been paired opposite Amaan Devgan for her debut drama. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on 17th January, this year. The team is presently busy promoting their film. Bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor,

Ajay Devgn, Diana Penty, Mohit Malik, and Piyush Mishra are also a part of the primary cast.

