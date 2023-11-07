Rat 'arrested' in MP for 'guzzling down' booze at police station

Bhopal, Nov 7 (IANS) Do rats drink alcohol? Well, it seems so, at least in Madhya Pradesh, where a rodent has been 'arrested' for emptying liquor bottles at a police station, and will now be produced before the court as proof!

This bizzare incident was reported from a police station in Chhindwara district, where the cops had seized illegal liquor packed in plastic bottles and put them in a store room.

However, when time came to produce the seized liquor in the court, the police found that at least 60 bottles were empty. The clueless cops concluded that the large quantity of alcohol was gupled down by rodents!

As per the police, the building is too old where rats are often seen moving around, even destroying records.

The police also claimed to have 'arrested' one of the 'accused' rats, which will now be produced before the court as proof.

However, the police are yet to confirm as to how many rats were involved in the liquor party!

The case in which the liquor bottles were seized is still pending before the court. The police are now trying to find a way to explain the situation as the seized liquor needs to be produced in the court.

This is not the first time when rats have been accused to drinking liquor at a police station. In an earlier instance, when the police narrated a similar incident in the Shajapur district court, the judge and entire the court staff had burst out laughing.

In 2018, over 1,000 litres of seized liquor kept at the storehouse of Bareilly’s Cantonment police station in Uttar Pradesh had disappeared. The local policemen had blamed rats for guzzling the liquor down.

